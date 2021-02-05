Chiefs assistant coach under investigation in crash that injured 2 children

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Britt Reid, a Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, is under investigation for driving impaired after police say he was involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday night near Arrowhead Stadium.

A 5-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash that happened just after 9 p.m., on the ramp to enter southbound Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive. The Chiefs confirmed to sister station WDAF on Friday afternoon they’re aware of the situation:

The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.” Kansas City Chiefs

Police say a driver in a Chevrolet Impala on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive ran out of gas and called family for help, a crash report states their hazard lights were initially flashing, but the car’s battery was dying.

Family members arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse SUV and parked south of them with their lights on.

The crash report says a driver in a white Dodge Ram Laramie truck was traveling south on the ramp to get to I-435 when the pickup struck the Impala and then hit the Traverse from behind.

The Impala driver was inside the car and not hurt, and two adults were in the front seats of the Traverse and not hurt. Two kids in the backseat of the Traverse were hospitalized; a 4-year-old has non-life threatening injuries and a 5-year-old was critically hurt.

While there are no names in the crash report, court documents that match the details of the crash say Reid told officers he was driving the pickup truck, one noting that his eyes were bloodshot, and he had a moderate odor of alcohol. Reid told the officer he had between two and three drinks and was on a prescription for Adderall.

The officer conducted a sobriety test at the scene and saw four clues of impairment, according to the police report. Officers requested and received a search warrant to draw Reid’s blood.

The Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday afternoon in Tampa.