Christmas at the Station is back at the Lake Shore Railway Historical Society in North East.

It’s something the historical society has been doing since 1970 and several trains were open for public viewing, tours and even lunch.

An organizer says it’s important to keep young people informed about the local history that comes with these locomotives.

“Over my shoulder there you can see that long line of locomotives. They’re all made here in Erie, PA. We have a collection called the locomotives that dad and grandpa built. There are locomotives back there that my own dad built. Everyone around here had an aunt, an uncle a grandma, somebody who worked on building those. So we’re preserving Erie, Pennsylvania via the trains,” said Ray Graboiski, past president treasurer.

In the gift shop, local students showed off their model train displays.