CHROMA Guild holds open house

An Erie based network looks to bring the community together while promoting diversity and inclusion.

The CHROMA Guild holding an open house to promote this first of its kind group in the Erie area Monday night. CHROMA is intended for individual artists who self-identify as a person of color, living in Northwestern PA, that is involved in creative processes and culture. Erie Arts and Culture community organizer, Tiffanie Page-Collazo, says “we want to build and support the capacity of the disciplines of our multicultural artists in our community. Historically, there hasn’t been a platform that supported or streamed resources to our artists of color so CHROMA is built just to do that.”

The CHROMA Guild began out of the New Horizons initiative which is funded by the Erie Community Foundation.