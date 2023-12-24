Local churches were expecting high volume numbers Sunday and Monday as Christmas church services take place.

One local church hosted their Christmas service Sunday morning at Erie First Assembly on Oliver Road.

Several pastors said the Christmas season in Erie is filled with tradition including events at the Warner Theater and church services across the region. Adding there is a sense of unity in Erie this time of year as more families are together.

One pastor said it serves as an oppurtunty for families to worship together, and remember the reason for the season.

“We had a pretty big crowd, probably a little more than usual because people come out with their family and their friends and gather together and so it was a really great morning,” said Nichole Schreiber, lead pastor at Erie First Assembly.

“We’re all worshipping. We’re all excited for the season not just for what comes tomorrow right where we get to celebrate with gifts and family but really come together today go let’s remember why we’re doing this,” said Daniel Brooker, pastor of Erie First Assembly.

While there are no services at the First Assembly on Christmas, there are several Christmas Day services at Catholic churches across the county.

