Cirque Du Soleil holds snowball fight at Presque Isle

Presque Isle set the stage for a celebration of snow with some Cirque Du Soleil style.

To get the word out about their new show, a snowball fight of sorts was held to get the public on board for the show. Although the balls weren’t actually made of snow, dozens took part in the fun. The group will be performing their new Crystal Show, which combines acrobatics and ice skating, and they say it’s a must see for the summer.

The Cirque Du Soleil Crystal Show will appear at the Erie Insurance Arena July 10th through the 14th.