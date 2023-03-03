The City of Erie is looking for public input before its annual Action Plan is published later in March.

There are two public hearings scheduled for Monday, March 6. One is at 10 a.m., and the other is at 6 p.m.; both will be held in City Hall chambers.

The goal of these meetings is to hear comments from residents and social service agencies who are interested in grant programs.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember said the application opened in December of 2022 and that these grants are intended to help those most vulnerable in our community.

“We want to lift those people up and a lot of funding is really dedicated to that. Again, it’s the nonprofits and the agencies that do these grants that’ll be there and presenting, hearing what we’re saying, but also presenting to us as well,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

On Monday, these public hearings will be live-streamed online and can be watched on the City’s Facebook page, at the “Live” tab on the City’s YouTube channel, or online through the City’s Government channel at camerie.org/vod.