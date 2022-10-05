Erie City Council approved the first reading of the stormwater management fee proposal.

It was a unanimous vote and one city resident even voiced her support for the fee during the meeting. City property owners will likely have to pay stormwater management fees.

City council supported the first reading of an ordinance Wednesday morning. If it passes at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, annual stormwater fees would start in 2023.

One property owner said these fees are needed.

“We need to have better maintenance of storm drains. We need to have ongoing improvements. These are old structures, and we have a responsibility to the Clean Water Act,” said Freda Tepfer, resident.

The fee ranges from $12 to $36, depending on the square footage of the property. Tepfer said she would pay a $12 fee each year. She believes it will benefit residents in the long run.

“There are people who are burdened, but I just don’t think $12 or $24 a year, which is what most people will be paying is too much to ask,” Tepfer added.

One city councilman said while he doesn’t like to impose fees on city residents, he believes in this case it’s necessary.

“It’s very much needed but my concern was if there going to take all this money and put it in a pot, I want to make sure every dollar is going towards what they say and it’s going for it. If that’s the case, then it’s worthwhile,” said Ed Brzezinski, Erie City councilman.

Brzezinksi said change is needed.

“Our infrastructure is scary. The idea behind this stormwater is to get at it before it erupts,” Brzezinski added.