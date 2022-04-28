(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie announced its street paving plan for 2022 during the mayor’s weekly news conference on April 28. A map and a list were released with the announcement.

The paving plan was created by combining project lists from the Bureau of Streets, the Bureau of Engineering and the Bureau of Public Works. Streets then were ranked from worst to best, and then categorized into different groupings depending on the type of work required and the available funding.

The Bureau of Streets received $650,000 in funding for its projects, and new funding for contract work totaled about $3.4 million. That includes crack sealing, curb ramp installations, and four paving contracts.

Chad McConnell, a project engineer with the city’s Bureau of Engineering, urged residents to avoid the construction areas when they’re underway.

“Please, if possible, avoid traveling a street if it is closed during our operations. It is extremely unsafe for both the drivers and the workers…” McConnell said. “We will try to keep any inconveniences to a minimum throughout the paving season.”

Mayor Joe Schember thanked the city streets staff for their work.