The City of Erie was awarded more than $300,000 in grant money from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

$335,000 will go to fund tree plantings and other improvements in Erie.

The City of Erie has partnered with Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park, Our West Bayfront, the Benedictine Sisters and several other groups.

The city’s sustainability coordinator explained the plans for the funding.

“The focus of the project is for disadvantaged neighborhoods too. And so a lot of emphasis will be on planting more trees in those types of areas and also education on residents on why trees are important and how they make our community healthy and help make individuals healthy,” said Sarah Peelman, Sustainability Coordinator for the City of Erie.

Other partners include Mercyhurst University and the North East Shade Tree Commission.