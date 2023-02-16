The City of Erie is taking steps to recruit and hire more minorities in the fire and police departments.

During Thursday morning’s mayoral press conference, Joe Schember said the city is looking to hire a more diverse group. Mayor Schember said he is committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Erie.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember said he wants to make Erie a community of choice and a community that represents the people they serve.

He also wants to promote cultural diversity in their recruitment strategies.

The city’s Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships Council is working with the Erie branch of the NAACP to host and answer the call community forum.

The event will provide information about the opening of the application process for the Erie Police and Erie Fire Departments.

“We have 10 police positions and about 50% of those are minority positions – women and people of color – so we are really happy about that cause we want our police and fire department to look more like the community and people to see people that look like them as part of this so that is great,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Mayor Schember said you don’t need a college education and the pay is very good.

“You can earn good money and have a good family-sustaining job with either the fire or the police. The salaries start low, but they go up over three to five years and they are usually at the low $90,000 range at the end of the fifth year,” Mayor Schember explained.

The mayor said there are over 130 employees in the Erie Fire Department and only one African American.

That firefighter told WJET it’s important for the force to diversify.

“I think it helps in recruitment efforts also for everyone out here to see the diversification in our departments and hopefully that would encourage everyone to take on a job like this,” said Seenah Mischel, a firefighter in the Erie Fire Department.

The community forum will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Urban Erie Community Development Corporation.