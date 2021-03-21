City of Erie officials and parents react to plans for reopening city playgrounds

Parents will have another outdoor outlet for their kids this spring as City of Erie officials are coming up with a plan to reopen playgrounds.

Last year, several people ignoring and removing signs stating playgrounds are closed. City officials say their stance has changed and playgrounds will be open.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, all 23 City of Erie playgrounds were technically closed to mitigate the spread of the virus, but now city officials are figuring out a way to fully reopen city parks.

“We’re just putting signage out this year, reminding people that playgrounds are not closed, we’re just going to remind people to follow the CDC guidelines.” said David Mulvihill, Director of Public Works for the City of Erie.

Several parents say their children have missed out on many opportunities to interact with other kids. They say more outdoor activities are welcomed.

“We’re on the downswing with cases, I don’t see why wouldn’t we be opening things up, especially the parks, kids are finally excited to get outside and the weather is finally looking up.” said Steve Coffland.

Coffland says indoor activities are happening in Erie and outdoor playgrounds seem like a reasonable place to reopen.

“Nice and open air out here, we’ve already opened indoor stuff, having indoor stuff at some capacity for a long time now.” Coffland said.

The discussion over basketball courts at city parks is ongoing. City officials say lack of supervisors to monitor the courts could lead to spreading COVID-19, so they will remain closed.