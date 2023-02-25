(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– City of Erie Planning and Neighborhood Resource Director David Forrest submitted his notice of resignation on Friday, February 24 according to a release from Mayor Joe Schember’s office.

Forrest, 61, has been in the position since September of 2022 and has updated building permit fees, worked with City Council to pass a vacant property registration ordinance, improved dialog and cooperation with downtown developers and created a scope of work for the 12th Street Reimagined project among other works in his time as director.

“We’re grateful for Dave’s hard work during his time here,” said Mayor Schember in the release. “He has a lot of energy, drive, and determination. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The search to fill Forrest’s role will begin immediately