City of Erie playgrounds remain closed amid the green phase

Parents looking to take their children to City of Erie playgrounds will have to wait despite new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, but other communities are using different rules.

The City of Erie playgrounds remain closed to the public. City officials say it will be difficult for playgrounds to be cleaned as routinely as the Erie County Department of Health recommends.

The Erie County Department of Health is recommending if playgrounds cannot be cleaned routinely, then they should not be open.

Playgrounds in Harborcreek township are open to the public – one supervisor saying they are following state guidelines.

“We’re following CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines very clearly have said in the green phase that parks can be open and in particular playgrounds, and they’ve asked people to follow all the CDC guidelines, “says Dean Pepicello, Harbor Creek Township Supervisor.

While playgrounds and parks in Harborcreek are open to the public, the City of Erie playgrounds remain closed in the green phase.

Public works director Dave Mulvihill saying in the City of Erie, “We do not have the staff to safely clean all of the equipment. For these reasons, the playgrounds will not be opening at this time.”

The City of Erie is also currently experiencing on going community spread of COVID-19, meaning all 23 playgrounds will remain closed.

Additionally Neal Brokman, executive director of operations for Erie’s Public Schools says school playgrounds will remain closed for the time being until the Department of Health informs us that it is safe to reopen.

What guidelines are being followed depends on where you are. In Harborcreek, playgrounds are open, in the City of Erie they’re closed. School playgrounds are waiting for another update from the Department of Health.