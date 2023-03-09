The City of Erie was recognized for the progress it has made when it comes to inclusion efforts of the LGBTQ+ community.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember recalled Erie receiving a 34 out of 100 score in the Municipality Equality Index when he took office in 2018.

Since then, he said efforts have been made to increase the score.

“My team and I just got together, and I gave a list during the speech but there’s like ten different things we did to try to increase that score and it has increased every year,” said Joe Schember, City of Erie mayor.

Now Schember said Erie has a 100 rating, making the city one of five cities in the state to receive a perfect score.

Michael Mahler, editor of Erie Gay News, said thanks to the inclusion efforts – there is now a place for the LGBTQ community.

“I remember when there was like no acknowledgement that we, as a community, existed and not saying from the city, but generically of folks not being accepted and sometimes targeted for violence and discrimination. So, it does mean a lot to take positive steps,” said Michael Mahler, editor of Erie Gay News.

And although progress is being made in some cities – others have yet to begin their inclusion efforts.

“I think it’s important that communities that have that discrimination that queer communities step up and go and support those communities that don’t have that,” said Alex Sphon, secretary of the mayor’s LGBTQ+ advisory council.

Sphon said it’s important for people of the LGBTQ community to know they are not alone as they continue to push for equality in communities.

“It’s important for all communities to have allies that come and join us so I would invite anybody to join the trans family Trans Day of Visibility on March 31 and also come out for Pride if you’ve never been to a Pride,” Sphon went on to say.

Mahler said the work and advocacy of inclusion that the mayor’s office is doing is crucial.