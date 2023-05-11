The City of Erie releasing its summer recreation guide, all programs are free for City of Erie residents.

This includes youth summer programs at a variety of community centers including the Boys and Girls Club, the Booker T Center and the MLK Center.

The city is also encouraging residents to take advantage of open play baseball and softball at public fields across Erie.

Mayor Joe Schember says there are several opportunities for children to get outside and stay active this summer.

“This gives them a chance to do something else, to make connections with people, good connections, learn about people, make friends and move forward. It’s a tremendous opportunity. I encourage everybody to take advantage of everything we have to offer this summer,” said Mayor Schember.

Registration for the YMCA Rodger Young Pool open swim program starts Wednesday, June 14 and that’s for kids ages 6-18. View the full guide here.