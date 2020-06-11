1  of  3
City of Erie seeks public feedback for Active Transportation Plan

News
The City of Erie is seeking feedback on a community-wide Active Transportation Plan, which is known as “Active Erie.”

When the plan is complete, it will include recommendations on how to make the city accessible for people to walk, bike, ride a bus, or other non-motorized means in order to get to and from important destinations.

The Active Erie plan looks to include projects and policies to improve conditions for people walking and biking in the city.

The survey closes on July 17th and you can visit the Active Erie website to take the survey as well as learn more about the Active Transportation Plan

