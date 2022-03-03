The City of Erie has showed their their support for a crowdfunding program. They announced a $125,000 matching loan fund.

City of Erie officials announced more funding for a program called KIVA, which aims to help women and minority business owners.

The program allows the city to empower entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses.

According to Erie Mayor Joe Schember, there were about a dozen KIVA loans awarded last year that totaled to about $90,000.

“I’m hoping we can surpass that this year. I know we have seven or eight that are in the application process already this year, so it’s really a good thing. It’s transformative for Erie. It’s moving people, especially women and minorities into businesses,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

One small business owner said the funding helped him obtain equipment necessary to expand his business.

“The table saw is the heart of our workshop and that was definitely a major upgrade for us,” said Armando Reyes, Owner of Lake Erie Woodworks.

Reyes said that the KIVA program helped him take his business to the next level and now he is paying it forward.

“The one I personally donated to was a gentleman named Enrique and he started a new Mexican restaurant,” Reyes said.

Enrique Garcia said he was born in southern Mexico and lived there for more than 50 years. With the help of the KIVA program, Garcia said he was able to open his own restaurant in Erie.