City of Erie will host People’s Summit

Hundreds of Erie residents will be making their way to the Bayfront Convention Center for the People’s Summit later this evening.

The event is a combination of the people’s dinners that the City of Erie have been hosting throughout the last six months. The dinner includes speakers sharing their ideas on a variety of topics.

“Every individual in Erie, regardless of their racial background, ethnic background, religion, or sexual preference, none of that matters,” Erie mayor Joe Schember said. “Everyone has something unique to bring to this community so let’s value everybody and accept them as they are.”

The dinner will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm tonight.