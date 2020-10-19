City of Erie will not charge costs of political visits

Following the Biden campaign and upcoming Trump campaign stop, City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember said that the city will absorb the costs of having a city police presence.

The mayor explained with it being an election year they would not charge campaigns for police efforts and that the city wanted to lend a helping hand to surrounding municipalities.

The mayor estimates each event will cost the city out about $2,000 a piece.

This comes as President Trump has failed to pay a $40,000 bill from his 2018 visit.

“We did send a bill and never heard anything in response to it. I think it was probably thrown in the trash can. We’re a little disappointed by that. At least they could have responded,” said Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie Mayor.

Municipalities have also billed the Trump administration and not received payments.