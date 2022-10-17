(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the forecast hinting at the potential for snow, the Erie City Streets Department told JET 24/FOX 66 that its plows are prepared.

Currently, about 45 employees and 10 snow plows are ready to the hit the streets.

“We started putting plows on last week, and the spreaders are on our salt trucks, so we have 10 salt trucks with plows on them ready to go right now,” said Jeff Gibbens, Erie Streets Bureau Chief. “We always prepare early, cause you just never know in Erie when it’s going to come.”

On Nov. 1, the odd/even parking rules will resume in the city so plows can get through.