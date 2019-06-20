City’s financial woes come to light at City Council meeting

The financial problems faced by the city are laid out before Erie City Council, with some troubling numbers.

Public Financial Management Inc. is the firm assisting the city right now as part of the early intervention program. During a presentation Wednesday night, numbers released by PFM indicate Erie’s expenses are rising much faster than revenue. In fact, according to PFM, if nothing changes by 2024, the city’s deficit will be $16.2 million dollars.

PFM says the next step is to speak with department managers and city employees.