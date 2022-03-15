(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Progressive Cleveland Boat Show will return March 17-20.

The show will be at I-X Center (the International Exposition Center) at 1 I-X Center Dr. in Cleveland.

In 2021, the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s show had been pushed back to March due to continuing pandemic impacts.

This year’s show plans to include more daily live entertainment, including “Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel,” musical entertainers Put-in-Bay, and a new Magic Show.

Two new sailing simulators will be in the show’s Sailing Center where attendees can experience “that sensation of being underway,” a news release about the event stated.

New this year is a Food Truck Rally. The news release said participating food trucks have been “carefully vetted for reputation, variety and quality.”

“Overall, our exhibitors and attendees will enjoy the widest selection of meals, snacks and beverages we’ve had at our show. It’s all part of our expanded efforts to create a host of exciting experiences for boating families that come to get ready for summer,” said Michelle Burke, president of the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association.

The show also will host seminars, including a boating basics course for new boaters.

Hundreds of vessels will be on display, along with more than 250 exhibits of accessories, marinas, and nautical clothing, along with educational and service exhibits.

The show will be noon to 9 p.m. on March 17-18, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 19, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 20.

Adult admission is $16 in advance online or $18 at the door. Military and senior citizens (60 and older) are $15 at the door, and children 7 and younger are admitted for free.

For more information and advanced tickets go to the boat show’s website.