Cleveland Indians fans speak out on potential name change

For the first time in more than a century, a name change could be coming to Cleveland’s baseball team.

The Cleveland Indians announced late last week that they are considering changing the team’s mascot. This comes after a nationwide movement to erase racially insensitive symbols.

The organization saying in part “they are committed in working to engage the community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to the team name.”

Today we caught up with local fans to see what they think of any potential change.

“I think that its overkill. I don’t think that they need to be changing things that have been in place for years and years. My son is part Native American he’s not offended, neither our are relatives and so I just think that its too much,” says Erie visitor Janelle Parker.

Jarrett Bailey who is also visiting Erie says, “The Indians name I think that if it were voted on by Native Americans who said they wanted to change the name, then by all means change it, but I see no problem with changing it.”

The Indians nickname has been in place since 1915.