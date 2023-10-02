ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–A junior safety for Edinboro has been named PSAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Toby Cline played a critical role in the team’s Homecoming win over Mercyhurst on Saturday.
He intercepted two passes, broke the Lakers pass in the endzone and totaled five tackles for the Fighting Scots.
“This year I stepped in as a larger role being a leader of the defense. I think I’ve been doing a good job at getting us all communicating and in the right positions…Take aways you know, anytime we are able to get the offense extra possessions it’s going to be a great turn out for us and taking the ball away is a big thing for our defense.”Toby Cline, PSAC Defensive Player of the Week | Edinboro