An arrest has been made in a cold case 1988 murder of Helen Vogt in the city of Erie.

Vogt’s grandson, Jeremy C. Brock, now 55, was arrested on July 25 in Travis County, Texas. He’s being held in the Travis County Jail awaiting extradition. He’s being charged with homicide, burglary, theft and tampering.

The arrest was announced during a joint news conference on July 26 with the Erie County District Attorney, the Erie Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police.

On July 23, 1988, Erie Police were called to Vogt’s residence after neighbors saw her car speeding away from her home and then found Vogt in her bedroom “brutally beaten and stabbed 51 times,” the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers webpage says. Vogt was 77.

Vogt’s car was found about a month later parked at a Greyhound station in Dayton, Ohio.

According to information presented during the Tuesday (July 26) announcement, a search warrant was executed on Jeremy Brock in Travis County in 1990. Samples of blood, saliva, hair and complete hand prints were collected from Brock in 1990 and further DNA analysis over the years has led to his arrest.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers photo

“As this has been a long and difficult journey for everyone involved, our hearts go out to the family of Helen Vogt and all of her loved ones,” Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said. She commended law enforcement for its decades of effort.