Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie will play host to a national figure skating championship-qualifier event this weekend.

The United States Figure Skating Association (USFSA) Intercollegiate National Qualifier will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Mercyhurst Ice Center. It’s the first of its kind in Erie. Mercyhurst University is hosting the event. The event will feature short program, excel freeskate, championship freeskate, solo pattern dance, solo free dance and team maneuvers.

“Mercyhurst is excited to host our first USFSA intercollegiate competition, and to bring top-level college figure skating to Erie,” said Allison Brace, assistant athletic director at Mercyhurst. “Being the last national qualifier on the schedule is obviously a big help, but I believe Erie is a great location to host these teams for an exciting weekend and the Mercyhurst Ice Center is the perfect venue for this competition.”

More than 15 universities (including Duke University, Florida Atlantic University, Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania) will be represented at the competition. It’s the last qualifying event for the 2023 National Intercollegiate Final which will be held April 13-16 at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The last qualifying competition will be held 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Spectator admission is free, but Mercyhurst’s club figure skating program will accept donations at the door. Mercyhurst Ice Center is at 501 E. 38th St.