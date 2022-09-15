(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Bright colors and playful fonts presented in a panel format? That must mean the ComiCon is returning to Erie.

ComiCon Erie will be held Sept. 16-18 at the Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier.

“This is definitely a family event. It’s something to do to get the kids out of the house and walk around and just experience the atmosphere,” said show promoter Mark Concilla. “I look forward to the atmosphere because it’s just a lot of buzz and happiness.”

If one doesn’t count a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be the convention’s sixth year. This year, the convention has the most vendors in its history, about 120 of them. It also sports new draws for Lego fans and video gamers.

Brick Erie will see LUGs (Lego user groups) from Buffalo, Pittsburgh, northeast Ohio, and Baltimore setting up displays. Contestants from the Fox show “Lego Masters” will be on hand, including Mel Brown and Corey Samuels of Season 1, and Tim and Zach Croll of Season 2.

“They’re gong to be talking about all their creations and doing seminars,” Concilla said.

Next Level Gaming will host a tournament during ComiCon Erie. Tournament entry will cost $10 per player per tournament (unless otherwise noted on the tournament page). Registration details and a list of games can be found online.

That said, ComiCon Erie still will host its popular mainstays — artists and their comics art, celebrity guests from film and TV, meet and greet events, and costumes. Costumes are the bedrock of comic conventions. ComiCon Erie will host a cosplay contest for two age groups, adults (16 and older) at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, and children (3 years to 15 years old) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

“We always have the cosplay contest,” Concilla said. “Attendees themselves make up much of the entertainment. A lot come in cosplay dressed like their favorite superhero from DC or Marvel or whatever.

Construction is ongoing near the Bayfront. Concilla noted that there’s plenty of free parking in the parking garages at the the convention center. Getting to those parking garages, however, will see drivers navigating through the construction.

ComiCon Erie will be 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are sold in advance online. Tickets can be purchased at the door, but admission will cost more at the door. Discounted ticket rates include a weekend pass, known as the “Geekender,” a half-day pass, and a Brick Mania pack of four tickets.

Full details of the event, along with pre-sale tickets, can be found online.

“It’s an all-around appealing event that hits a lot of generations. It’s not just for the comic book fanatics — it’s more than that. It’s a pop culture event, basically,” Concilla said.