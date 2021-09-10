ComiCon returns to Erie this weekend

You can expect “geek chic” to be on full display at the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend with the return of ComiCon Erie.

The fourth annual event took last year off, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back this year with the costumes, seminars, prizes and all things fantasy and comic-book related.

Guests this year include actor Mike Lookinland, who played youngest son Bobby Brady on the Brady Bunch for five years, and Bill Diamond, an Emmy-Award winning puppeteer who worked on Sesame Street and Fraggle Rock.

“ComiCon is cool,” said Mark Concilla, the show promoter. “It’s like a pop culture event where everybody can just come down and be their selves they were cosplays so maybe 75 percent are in costume when they come down. “

ComiCon starts today until 7 p.m., then will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. until 4 p.m..

Weekend and day passes are available.

