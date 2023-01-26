(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Community Blood Bank is holding a blood drive in the city of Erie and North East and eligible people are encouraged to donate. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood.

The Community Blood Bank is offering a free T-shirt to anyone who donates in January. The shirt has the message “I Give So People Live” to show appreciation.

February donors will have the option to have their name entered for a chance to win a cruise planned with Cappabianca Travel Agency. More information along with terms and conditions for the drawing can be found at FourHearts.org. The donation locations will be at:

North East Community Sander’s Market: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, at 109 N. Main St., North East, PA 16428.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, at 109 N. Main St., North East, PA 16428. Erie Insurance Group: From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, at 100 Erie Insurance Place, Erie, PA 16530.

The Community Blood Bank of NWPA and WNY is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. New donors as well as returning donors are always needed to ensure the supply of blood is met as donations can be used as quickly as the following day.