(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Community Blood Bank has announced their latest blood drives in Girard and North East townships, and is asking those who are healthy and eligible to donate as the need for new and returning donors continues to increase.

To go along with the donation drive, people that donate at Community Blood Bank drives or at the Erie Donor Center before Tuesday, February 28 at 6 p.m. will have a chance to win a cruise planned with the Cappabianca Travel Agency.

Additionally, people that donate at Community Blood Bank drives or at the Erie Donor Center between March 1 at 7 a.m. and March 31 at 10 p.m. will receive an entry to win two Major League Baseball tickets.

North East: February 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sanders Market located at 109 N. Main St. North East, PA 16428

Girard: March 2 from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. at Carpenters Union 420- American Legion 494 located at 42 Wall Street Girard, PA 16417

For terms and conditions of the giveaways, visit FourHearts.org.

Donating is free and is an easy way to support the community as the blood bank is the exclusive supplier of blood to 19 hospitals and 7 Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region.