The community watched in awe as historic ships came through the canal firing canon shots and waving to the crowds as they sailed.

The winds off of Lake Erie filled the sails of seven tall ships as they made their way through the channel along our bayfront to take part in the Parade of Sail, marking the start of Tall Ships Erie 2022.

Parking and seating for the parade have been difficult. Many have been camped out in their spots three hours early.

Seeing the ships is something that people of all ages can enjoy as families could be seen along the coast.

“They were really awesome to see. They all came through and fired the cannons off, and they were really, really loud,” Colton Knisley, parade attendee

And his favorite ships? The Brig Niagra was at the top of that list.

“The first one that came through, I forgot the name of that one, and then the one from Spain, which was really cool too,” Knisley added.

Tall Ships Erie is something that only comes around every three years and one person who attended said that they’ve attended the festivals since 2009. They noted that it’s a one-of-a-kind experience that everyone in Erie should come out to see.

“How can you be from around here and not see it? What’s really neat is when you get ships in from Brazil, Spain, and Argentina. I’ve been to other harbors like Baltimore harbor, incredible. We must have shot three hundred photos, at least,” said Joe Lewis and Clara Schenker, parade attendees.

Festivities will continue tomorrow and all through the weekend, so don’t miss your chance to dive into Erie’s tall ships and maritime history.