This Memorial Day, the community is honoring members of the military who made the ultimate sacrifice serving and protecting our nation.

Monday, those service members were remembered at a dedication ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

While people enjoy their picnics and gatherings, it’s important to keep in mind those who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country.

Erie County honored those who have died fighting for the freedom of our country on Memorial Day at the Veterans Memorial Park.

It’s become a popular place for veterans as well as their family and friends to visit and remember the fallen.

This Memorial Day, 17 new names were added on the WWI Memorial in honor of those that we’ve lost from Erie County.

“They know that they can come here and they can be at peace with those veterans that served and paid the price,” said Ken Kensill, president, Erie County Memorial Park.

Nothing completes a Memorial Day ceremony quite like a three shot volley followed by the playing of Taps, which the Department of Defense deems to be one of the highest honors one can receive in the military.

One representative with the honor guard tells us that they’ve partaken in nine different ceremonies over the weekend, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Everybody you see here, they’re all volunteers. Nobody is paid, this is what we do to honor our veterans,” said Keith Mayo, Honor Guard First Sergeant.

The honor guard has monthly practices where they shoot, practice commands, and come to attention.

Veterans Memorial Park is seeing landscaping developments as well, giving people another reason to keep coming back and spending time to remember.

“The development of this park has been very exciting, just walking around in here and reading the stories about, it’s incredible. You can see by the number of people here how much they enjoy it,” said Joe Schember, mayor, City of Erie.

The yearly dedication has practically become a must-attend event for veteran and military families alike as they honor the fallen.