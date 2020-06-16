Community reacts to suspension of Erie police officer

Just hours after the city’s announcement, peaceful protesters gather in Perry Square. This was planned prior to the mayor’s new conference. But several held signs, and some expressing their opinions following the decision to suspend an Erie police officer.

Dozens of protesters gathered for another night in Perry Square to remember George Floyd.

This time around, peaceful protesters voicing their thoughts on the city’s decision to suspend the Erie police officer for pushing Hannah Silbaugh at a protest back on May 30th.

“He should not be doing that to a peaceful protester. When the lady was sitting on the ground, he used force and came back and kicked her. That’s uncalled for, ” Says Erie resident Erik Delavern.

“If we did anything like that at our place of employment or out in the open we would be fired,” says Erie resident Jamel Allen.

Attorney Timothy McNair who represents Hannah Silbaugh tells us there’s still further action that needs to be taken.

“Hannah wants the city to acknowledge that the officer was engaged in a wrong doing and she wants a personal apology from the officer directly, ” says McNair

McNair tells us there’s no procedure that authorizes a strike on a person. While he says he respects Erie police chief Dan Spizarny, he’s disappointed in the decision.

“For him to attempt to minimize it with a gentle nudge of foot is simply contrary to what your eyes would tell you,” says McNair.

Bishop Dwayne Brock of the African American Clergy led a march that included the mayor and the police chief. He says the city’s decision diminishes the goal to move forward and end racism.

“The officer in my opinion should have been fired, which would have helped to reestablish a confidence in the Erie police department, ” says Brock.

Bishop Brock tells us he plans on having another conversation with law enforcement and local city officials on ways to keep the peace and end racism.