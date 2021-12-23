Community supporting local sporting goods store during the holidays

The owner of one local sporting goods store says the community is showing their support this holiday season.

The owner of Sports Obsession says between customers supporting the three regional NFL teams and the holidays approaching, business has been great this year.

He says, recently, Buffalo Bills merchandise sales have been very much as merchandise for the Cleveland Browns.

At Sports Obsession, Pittsburgh Steelers gear sales are not as high as years previous.

Supply chain issues have impacted NFL jersey sales and the owner says jerseys have been in high demand. He says he over-purchased products earlier in the year and it has ended up working out in his favor.

“It’s been great. We’re actually up 30% this year and our sales are the biggest year we’ve ever had. I think people were cooped up last year and they had to shop online. They’re actually they’re out in force spending more money with all the stimulus money. I don’t feel like it’s busier by the total number of people but bigger transactions.” said Brian Bowers

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Bowers says business has been so steady that he will renew his lease at the Millcreek Mall location with plans to possibly expand the size of the store.