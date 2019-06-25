Conneaut Lake Park Volunteer Fire Department faces foreclosure

Neighbors in one community are wondering what will happen if their house catches fire, this after a bank moves to foreclose on a volunteer department’s property.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania filed the action against the Conneaut Lake Park Volunteer Fire Department for more than $400,000 in outstanding loan debt.

The filing was made Friday at the Crawford County Courthouse. Our JET 24 Action News team went to the fire department to seek comment but no one would.

Conneaut Lake Park volunteers provide service to the western section of Sadsbury Township and help neighboring departments as well.

The department still answers calls and the social club remains open.