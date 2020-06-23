Construction resumes for two Erie Events projects

Two major Erie Events projects continue to move ahead amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Erie County gears to enter the green phase, construction projects are moving forward for UPMC Park and the Warner Theater.

Currently, its demolition at the Warner, clearing out space to make way for the next phase including increasing the stage size and bringing the old and new together.

“I’ve been waiting for this since the 1990s, so yes, its been a very long time. Fortunately we have re-mobilized. The final phase is well underway, ” says Casey Wells, Executive Director of Erie Events.

Wells further explaining the pandemic has been devastating for Erie Events. They had to cancel hundreds of events and ending several sports seasons early.

Wells says throughout the pandemic construction was only delayed for about 5 to 6 weeks.

“We think we’ll be able to recover that during the next 16 months to be able to get it done in the same time it was originally contemplated, ” says Wells.

The biggest impact to Erie Events: the loss of room tax, which drives revenue. However, across the street at UPMC Park, construction is steady.

“We’re getting close to the last 90 days of construction or so. Were scheduled to be done in mid- August. all of our trades are working full board to wrap everything up and move on to the next project,” says Ed Snyder, Assistant Director of Sports Facilities at Erie Events.

With limited occupancy restrictions, its unknown at this point what impact Erie Events will have financially post pandemic. However, the countdown is on for the baseball season.

“We’ll be ready for the Seawovles when they come back from the break we had because of the pandemic. It’s exciting to have activity in downtown,” says Snyder.