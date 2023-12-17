ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — James Cook had a career day as the Bills ran all over the Dallas Cowboys to the tune of a 31-10 win to bolster their playoff chances.

Josh Allen finished with just seven completions and 94 passing yards. But he didn’t need to pass as the Bills’ offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, paving the way for Cook to run wild.

Cook finished with 25 carries for 179 yards and a touchdown. He also had two catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills had over 250 rushing yards as Ty Johnson had 9 carries for 54 yards, Allen ran the ball eight times for 24 yards and a touchdown, and Latavius Murray plowed in for a rushing touchdown of his own.

The Cowboys, who entered on a five-game winning streak scoring at least 33 points in each of those wins, mustered up just a field goal before a garbage time score.

Dak Prescott finished with 21 completions on 34 attempts for 134 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. CeeDee Lamb, who entered with 1,253 receiving yards, third in the NFL, had seven catches for 53 yards. He also added a rushing touchdown in the final minutes.

Leonard Floyd and Jordan Phillips each had a sack on defense, while Greg Rousseau and Tyrel Dodson split a sack. Christian Benford also recorded his first interception of the year.

The Bills improved to 8-6 on the season with the win, but are still on the outside looking in on the playoffs. If they were to win their final three games of the season, they would be all but a certainty to earn a postseason berth. But one slip-up has their playoff chances at about a coin-flip because of their poor conference tiebreakers.

The Bills will travel out to Los Angeles on Saturday, December 23rd to take on the Chargers before closing out their season with a home game against the Patriots and a road matchup against the Miami Dolphins.