(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A recent structure fire in Chautauqua County is being blamed on a case of “spontaneous combustion.”

According to a report from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the Falconer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at about 11:55 p.m. on March 20. The fire was at an establishment on the 1900 block of East Main Street in the Town of Ellicott, New York. The fire was extinguished and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team was called to investigate.

The team determined the fire was caused by “spontaneous combustion” of towels that had been saturated with cooking oil. The towels had been piled in a plastic laundry basket when they ignited, the Sheriff’s office report said.

No injuries were reported.