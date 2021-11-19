Coronavirus: State reports 7,604 COVID-19 cases; 73.4% of residents age 18 and older fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, there were 7,604 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,674,328.

The department is also reporting there were 96 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry at the same time, for a total of 32,825 deaths statewide.

There are 3,032 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 679 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5 – Nov. 11 stood at 10.3%.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Nov. 18, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Nov. 18, 73.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 14,871,992 total vaccine doses, including 1,273,739 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).

100,327 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.

6,564,299 people are fully vaccinated; with 60,121 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 50,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania except Philadelphia are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

There are 272,980 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 67,300 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 48,886 cases among employees, for a total of 116,186.

Approximately 33,063 of total cases have been among health care workers.

To date, 5,844,084 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

