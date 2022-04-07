(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 767 new COVID-19 cases statewide for the month of March.

A total of 23,787 new cases were reported for the entire month.

For the month of March, a total of 233,494 vaccines were administered (an average of 7,532 per day), including 96,590 additional doses and 17,416 pediatric doses.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 dropped 67.3% from March 1 to March 31.

There were 984 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an average of fewer than 32 per day.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Department of Health had been reporting weekly COVID-19 numbers until March. During the week of Feb. 21-27 the department had reported a daily average of 1,565 cases statewide.