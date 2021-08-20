One person killed in plane crash at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was killed Friday when a plane in town for The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow crashed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Emergency personnel were dispatched for an aircraft down at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, according to the airport’s executive director Carl Beardsley Jr.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to Eyewitness News that they have also been called to the scene of the crash.

Crews were called to the airport around 12:35 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from an area around the airport.

In a press conference held just after 2:00 p.m., Beardsley confirmed that one person was on board the aircraft and was killed in the crash. The identity of that person has not been released.

Beardsley also confirmed that the downed plane was part of the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow that is scheduled to begin Saturday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Monroe County.

After the crash at the north end of the runway, flights into the airport were temporarily delayed. The airpoort is now fully operational, Beardsley told us.

No other aircraft were involved in the crash and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.