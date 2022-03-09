(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the 79-year-old pedestrian who was fatally struck by two vehicles.

On March 5, John Macadlo of Erie was hit by two vehicles while he was crossing the street in the 1900 block of West 8th Street.

According to the coroner, the cause of death was blunt force trauma and it has been ruled accidental.

According to police, the drivers of both vehicles stopped after the accident. Both drivers also were cooperating with investigators.

An autopsy took place on March 7.