The Erie County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a car vs. bicycle accident.

39 year old Charles Soggs died of blunt force trauma to his head and trunk. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook says Soggs lived at the Thunderbird Motel in the 3000 block of W 12th St.

The 28 year old man driving the car was taken into custody at the scene. No word from Millcreek Police on whether charges will be filed.