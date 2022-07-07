(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The coffee shop in the downtown strip of Corry is small. A pair of tables are at the front of the store, situated in the sun that makes its way through the storefront window. The sunlight provides a bulk of the light in the room. It’s all one room, with a barista counter in the back.

The Barista’s Roast coffee shop has been selling coffee in Corry since 2019. Vanesa Knapp said she noticed good coffee was missing from the town and she took it upon herself to solve the problem.

“I had been buying specialty roast coffee for a number of years, and I ordered coffee from another roaster and they were super behind and it took them a while to get it done. So Eric (Knapp) said, ‘If you can’t get coffee in Corry without ordering it or driving an hour, then neither can anybody else, so let’s just roast our own.'” Knapp said.

A bag of green coffee beans.

Eric Knapp is Vanesa’s husband, and following that conversation, he began researching how to roast coffee beans. The Knapps both were born and raised in Corry. They met at their church in second or third grade, they were high school sweethearts, and now they’re married with four children — Aiden, Ariel, Titus and Levi. As a couple, they complement each other. Vanesa thinks in the day-to-day sense, and Eric is a big-picture thinker. Through research, Eric learned about fluid bed roasting for coffee beans, and that’s eventually where they settled.

Many coffee roasters use a roasting drum method. In that method, Eric said, coffee beans tend to get stuck and don’t roast evenly. Through a fluid bed roasting method — also known as air roasting — the beans are constantly moving. That creates a roasted bean with a “cleaner, brighter taste,” Eric said.

“We have to stand there and watch the whole time. The beans — the longer they roast, the lighter they get, so you can’t just set it and walk away. You have to constantly be playing with the loft,” Vanesa explained. “It’s kind of like a big popcorn machine.”

The coffee shop has grown gradually, but quickly. They started by only offering six roasted coffees. Now they offer blended drinks (flavored lemonades, and hot cocoa and chai lattes made from family recipes), a plethora of flavored coffees, several varieties and blends of roasted beans, and K-cups. They’re also supplying restaurants and businesses in the area. After just eight months, they had outgrown their first storefront and moved into their current location (just across North Center Street from their first location). They’re hoping to announce another move soon, where they plan to have more square footage and a drive-through window.

“Our original plan was to stay in just where we started… We also did not plan on doing offices and factories and shops and things — that was something that just fell into our laps. When restaurants called asking if we could do this, we have a motto that the answer is always yes and we’ll just figure out,” Erie said.

Roasted coffee beans side by side to show the difference in roast.

The Knapps will be the first to admit that everything hasn’t worked as expected, but that’s often resulted in positive outcomes. Specifically, Vanesa had once planned to roast a batch that’s common for The Barista’s Roast, but due to an oversight, the beans come out darker than anticipated — and they were delicious. That mistake led to the creation of their appropriately-named Serendipity roast. In another story they tell, the Knapps hadn’t planned to offer much to drink other than coffee, until an older woman came in on a hot day, parched and sweating, and asked for something cold. Vanesa was drinking a blackberry lemonade she had made for herself, and the thirsty customer asked for one of those. Thus, specialty lemonades became a product offered at The Barista’s Roast. Now, flavored lemonades account for some 25% or more of the sales at the coffee shop.

“The way that we did it, I was able to figure out how to make each kind of style of drink as we added on, so it became much easier,” Vanesa said.

What’s more is the Knapps own the equipment. They’ve avoided loans and financing for equipment, opting instead to buy it outright. That’s meant that some of their ideas have been paused or slow to come to fruition as they save for an equipment purchase. The idea for cold drinks had to wait for a cooler, and the cooler wasn’t purchased until they had the cash to purchase the cooler.

They credit how well they weathered the pandemic to their financial philosophy. The COVID-19 pandemic closed businesses in March of 2020, just a few months after The Barista’s Roast opened its doors to the public. Whereas many businesses struggled to meet all of their financial obligations with the mandatory closures, the Knapps had fewer outstanding loans and could make smaller adjustments to survive. Many local businesses didn’t survive the financial complications that accompanied the pandemic, but The Barista’s Roast grew during that period.

Finances. Business plans. Expanding. Growing. It’s all second to the coffee beans. And those coffee beans, and the drinks that are made from them, are intentionally sold at a price that’s generally accessible to the greater Corry population.

“You can buy bad coffee anywhere, and we want to people to know that they can expect a better quality here,” Vanesa said. “It’s also really important for us that we’re able to provide good coffee to everyone, so we try to make it a fair price so it’s not just millionaires who can afford it.

“It’s important to me to make people feel welcomed and seen when they come in, and part of that is that anybody can buy coffee from here.”

Corry is home. It’s been home to the Knapps their whole lives. Their parents and grandparents — as many generations as Vanesa and Eric Knapp are aware of — “have always been Corry folk,” Eric said. Their store is Corry fueled; sure, the beans come from exotic places like Ethiopia, or Peru, or Brazil, but they’re roasted there in the store. The milk in the drinks comes from Till Top Creamery in Corry, a woman from the Knapps’ church sews purses from the sacks that the green coffee beans are delivered in, and the coffee mugs they sell are made in Corry.

Purses made out of the sacks that bulk coffee beans are delivered in.

Both Vanesa and Eric are worship leaders at their church. Throughout the coffee shop there are small reminders of their Christian faith, Vanesa said. In that same spirit, they’ve made it a point to support local non-profits. “Anything that’s saving children, we’re on board for,” Vanesa said. But their faith also inspires Vanesa to be there for her customers.

“I try to pay attention to what they’re saying so I can ask them later, like, ‘How is your grandma who was in the hospital,’ and to let them know that I’m praying for them. I’m an emotional person, so sometimes I’m crying with them,” Vanesa said. “It’s natural — as someone who has very much needed my faith at the hardest times in my life, it’s been very natural for me to speak life into other people when they’re struggling.”

Vanesa describes herself as “super picky” about coffee. That means they have set some rules for themselves and their products. Ground coffee doesn’t sit around waiting to be brewed. It’s either brewed when it’s ground, taken home by somebody, or dumped. For a while, any beans that weren’t sold after three or four days was put into K-cups (K-cup coffee requires a resting period, Eric explained), but with their wholesale products, the Knapps don’t have leftover roasted beans much anymore.

The Knapps also avoid chemicals, opting instead for a natural flavor powder. The Barista’s Roast whole beans do not come flavored. The decaf coffee is decaffeinated through a swiss water process in Mexico, rather than via a chemical decaffeination.

“My mom has a heart condition and has to have decaf, so we get a good decaf. That’s important to me,” Vanesa said.

At the front of the store, between the tables and the barista counter, are racks of outdoor equipment. Fishing lures, tackle boxes, fishing vests, coolers — they’re the initial step into an expansion. Of the four Knapp children, the three boys are into outdoor recreation, so Vanesa and Eric are planning an expansion that includes selling outdoor recreation equipment. Eric says the idea is similar to how a Cabela’s has a food court in it — The Knapps are hoping to secure a bigger building that will sell outdoor recereation goods and also house The Barista’s Roast.

The Knapp family poses for a photo inside The Barista’s Roast in Corry.

On July 7, all four children were at the coffee shop. While Eric and Vanesa discussed their business and future plans, the eldest children made and sold drinks. Bags of roasted coffee — ground and whole beans — can be purchased at Till Top Creamery in Corry and at Duran’s Farm Fresh Products and Bulk Foods in Waterford. The Barista’s Roast products also can be ordered through their website.

“The amount of work it took to get started was unexpected and how fast it has grown has been unexpected — those were the two biggest things that caught us off guard,” Eric said. “It took a lot more work than we thought, but it has grown four or five times faster than we ever would have hoped it would have.”

The Barista’s Roast is at 36 N. Center St. in Corry.