(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Corry woman has died after a March 3 accident on the Ohio Turnpike. Three children and a male driver, all also of Corry, were seriously injured in the accident.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident was at about 7:32 p.m. near Oxford Township.

A 30-year-old Corry man was driving a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it went off the road and struck a guardrail. The crash disabled the vehicle in the center lane of the turnpike.

The Jeep had four passengers — a 26-year-old woman, a 4-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old girl, all of Corry. The driver and the passengers exited the vehicle and tried to cross the roadway.

While doing so, a semi-truck struck the Jeep and the five pedestrians.

The 26-year-old Corry woman, Effie Carder, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the three children all had serious injuries and were transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center.

The turnpike was closed westbound for about 3 hours while the crash scene was investigated by troopers. The crash investigation remains ongoing.