Councilman to host ‘Back the Blue’ rally in support of law enforcement

One Erie County councilman is looking to bring the community together in support of law enforcement.

Councilman Brian Shank is hosting a “Back the Blue” rally this Saturday in Perry Square to show support for officers who are doing good for the community.

It’s scheduled to be a peaceful gathering to show respect.

“Its just a get together for everybody in the community. Even local we’ve had some local law enforcement issues I get it. They have been investigated, the sentences have been rendered, it’s a done deal. Now we have to heal, move on, and lets help our fellow police officers know we care about them, we appreciate them, and we thank them for their service,” says Erie County councilman Brian Shank.

The event is scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday at the Perry Square stage.