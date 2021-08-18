Country artist Sam Hunt pleads guilty to DUI charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music artist Sam Hunt has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge after investigators said he drove the wrong way down an East Nashville road while drunk in 2019.

A warrant states Hunt was arrested the morning of Nov. 21, 2019 after witnesses called 911 to report a driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road.

When officers responded to the area, they located the vehicle going the wrong way. The driver was also reportedly swerving in and out of his lane and a traffic stop was initiated.

Police said the driver, identified as Hunt, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. There were also two empty beers next to him, investigators added.

Hunt had difficulty providing his Tennessee license, which was in his lap, and attempted to hand over his credit card and passport, officers explained. Court documents reveal Hunt was the only person in the vehicle and that he admitted to drinking alcohol “recently.”

The arrest warrant indicates Hunt had a blood alcohol content of .173.

The District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Hunt had pleaded guilty to the DUI charge.

Hunt shot to fame seven years ago. His popular songs include “Body Like a Back Road,” “House Party” and “Drinkin’ Too Much.”