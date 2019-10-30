County Council approves resolution in Pleasant Ridge Manor debate

Lingering questions about Pleasant Ridge Manor East prompt a vote by Erie County Council.

It becomes the latest round in the fight over whether to renovate or demolish the former senior care facility. During Tuesday night’s meeting, council approved a resolution to retain Bostwick Design Partnership. That company would study the building space owned by the county and whether Pleasant Ridge East fills a future need.

However, the money to pay Bostwick needs to be certified by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper who is in favor of demolition.