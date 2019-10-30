Breaking News
Man pleads guilty to second rape case

County Council approves resolution in Pleasant Ridge Manor debate

News
Posted: / Updated:

Lingering questions about Pleasant Ridge Manor East prompt a vote by Erie County Council.

It becomes the latest round in the fight over whether to renovate or demolish the former senior care facility. During Tuesday night’s meeting, council approved a resolution to retain Bostwick Design Partnership. That company would study the building space owned by the county and whether Pleasant Ridge East fills a future need.

However, the money to pay Bostwick needs to be certified by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper who is in favor of demolition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar