The future of Erie County is being discussed among elected leaders to increase workforce development in the area.

Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive, community stakeholders across the country, and the White House discussed different programs, opportunities and strategies to leverage available funding of the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

The funding will make an impact now for residents and years into the future of the county.

The Office of the County Executive is looking to garner a greater investment for members of the community.

The county executive said what he hopes his current plans will do down the road for Erie County.

“What’s important here is really to not look at two years or five years. We need to be looking at what are we developing in the community towards 2050 what is that next two generations what does that look like.” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

Davis says the plans for the ARP funds are already underway.