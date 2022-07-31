LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals.

Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for research and treatment of breast cancer.

Chief Duane Fisher told KDKA-TV that arriving officers were told that a rider went down after a curve and other bikes then became caught up in the crash.

Oklahoma-Vandergrift C&S Ambulance supervisor Monica Stringer told the Tribune-Review that four people were flown to Pittsburgh trauma centers and four others were taken by ambulance to hospitals.